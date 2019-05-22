× Bratenahl police looking for woman last seen 3 weeks ago

BRATENAHL, Ohio — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Authorities say Paige Coffey was last seen by family members on May 1.

According to a release from police, family members fear Paige may be in danger due to a change in mental status.

The woman has ties to the South Euclid, Macedonia, Oakwood and Copley areas.

If you have seen Paige or know where she might be, you’re asked to please call the Bratenahl Police Department at 216-681-1234.