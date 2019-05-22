Bratenahl police looking for woman last seen 3 weeks ago

Posted 2:33 pm, May 22, 2019, by

Paige Coffey -- courtesy: Bratenahl police

BRATENAHL, Ohio — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Authorities say Paige Coffey was last seen by family members on May 1.

According to a release from police, family members fear Paige may be in danger due to a change in mental status.

The woman has ties to the South Euclid, Macedonia, Oakwood and Copley areas.

Paige Coffey – courtesy: Bratenahl police

If you have seen Paige or know where she might be, you’re asked to please call the Bratenahl Police Department at 216-681-1234.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.