ALDI issues recall on some granola products because of possible foreign material

A heads-up if you recently purchased granola at ALDI.

According to the FDA.gov website, the grocery store has voluntarily recalled specially selected paleo maple almond granola from stores due to the potential threat of foreign material.

The product was an ALDI find that was available starting February 13, 2019, and sold in an 8oz pouch. The best if used by dates are 1/22/20 and 1/23/20, with the following UPC code: 4099100040067.

To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported.

If you have any questions or concerns contact Kathleen Weisensel of Oakhouse Bakeries at 608-223- 9808.