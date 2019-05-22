$5,000 reward for info in shooting death of 15-year-old Akron boy

AKRON, Ohio– Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the death of a 15-year-old.

Officers found Ty-Ron Phelps with multiple gunshot wounds on Noah Avenue in Akron on July 15, 2018. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he passed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the info to 274637. Calls can remain anonymous.

