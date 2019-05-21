Weather: Cooler temps, but plenty of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will remain cool today, with highs topping out in the low 60’s. Plenty of sunshine on tap with high pressure in control.

We will be nice and dry for the next 36 hours, then we return to a more unsettled pattern. 80’s make a comeback as we wrap up the work week.

For the holiday weekend, a stalled out front has a high likelihood of wearing out its welcome throughout Memorial Day. There’s the risk of showers and storms periodically through the ‘unofficial’ beginning of summer. You may want to have a back-up plan for any outdoor activities on your agenda. Temperatures are expected to stay fairly warm!

Here is our 8-day forecast:

A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!