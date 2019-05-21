Video shows trooper crash cruiser while speeding for ‘No good reason’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- Video shows an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper speeding down a local highway and crashing. The crash happened last month on Interstate 71 in Medina County when the trooper was not on a call.

The patrol is conducting an internal investigation and the FOX 8 I-Team is asking questions too.

Video from the cruiser shows how it unfolded just before 2 a.m.

It shows a state patrol car pull ahead of another cruiser. Then, Trooper Brandon Betzel starts to pass the first patrol car. He suddenly comes up behind another driver, he swerves and then he crashes.

The cruiser ended up heavily damaged, plowing into a guardrail and getting turned around in the median. Nobody was hurt.

The trooper can be heard telling dispatch he just crashed. A dispatcher asks if a deer caused it or something else. The trooper responds, “Something else" and, “Need a supervisor.”

The trooper behind the wheel for the crash ended up in court hit with a ticket. He was cited by his own agency and paid a fine.

But his trouble is not over. Internal investigators are still looking into what was going with both troopers seen in the video before the crash.

"There is an ongoing internal investigation to look at those circumstances before the crash occurred," said Lt. Rob Sellers, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He said there could be administrative discipline handed out by the patrol to the troopers involved.

"When our people mess up, we hold them accountable. We don't sweep things under the rug. We take it head on, and we deal with it swiftly," Sellers said.

Trooper Betzel told investigators he’d been going to a convenience store and, "Got up to 100 mph.” He admitted speeding for, “No good reason.” He also said the way to avoid the crash would have been, “Just slow down.”

The internal review will make its way up the chain of command at the highway patrol.