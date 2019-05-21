× Summer treat: Perry Local School District in Massillon to offer free breakfast and lunch to students

MASSILLON- As the school year winds down and summer vacation is getting ready to kick off, Perry Local School District in Massillon is helping to make sure students are well fed during their time off of school.

Beginning June 3 through August 9, the school district will be serving free breakfast and lunch to any student who is 18 years of age and under. Students with developmental disabilities and approved individualized education programs can take part in the free meals through 21 years of age.

The district posted on their Facebook page that you don’t need to fill out paperwork or enroll for a program, just come and join them.

The meals will be served Monday thru Friday at Perry High School Cafeteria, 3737 13th St. SW Massillon, Ohio.

Breakfast is from 7:00 am – 8:00 am and lunch is from Lunch: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.