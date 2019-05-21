× Show Info: May 21, 2019

Donut Party with Peace, Love & Little Donuts

It’s the time of year for grad parties, weddings, showers and more. Why not take your event up a notch and throw a donut party? Franny Buell from Peace, Love and Little Donuts in Canal Fulton shared a few ideas. Peace, Love and Little Donuts is located on Locust Street S in Canal Fulton. www.PeaceLoveandLittleDonuts.com

Farmers’ Market Season Kicks Off

The Painesville Farmers’ Market kicks off on Thursday. This year marks the market’s 20th year. Painesville Farmers’ Market is every Thursday through October 10th in Veteran’s Park on the Square. www.facebook.com/PainesvilleFM

Chill Out in Olmsted Falls

The Little Penguin is open for business and serving cold treats in Olmsted Falls. www.thelittlepenguintruck.com

Rock on the River

The biggest party of summer is back! Rocking on the River is returning to Black River Landing in Lorain. The season starts Friday, May 24th with the Spazmatics. Admission is $5. Parking is free. www.RockinOnTheRiver.com

Almost Famous Summer Dogs

It’s been a staple in downtown Wadsworth for over thirty years and now the Sub Station is ready for summer. Today, the owner featured the Almost Famous Lou Dogs. www.facebook.com/WadsworthSubStation

Time to Upgrade Your Windows

