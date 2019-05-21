Shots fired from car after prom party in Portage County; witnesses asked to come forward

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio–The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired from a vehicle after a prom party.

According to a press release, on May 18 at 2:34 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of S.R. 59 in Franklin Township for a report of multiple gunshots and people screaming and running from the Arize Entertainment and Event Venue.

When deputies arrived, they saw people in the parking lot and vehicles leaving the area.

Witnesses described a gray Chevrolet Malibu which left the parking lot traveling east towards Ravenna with a male subject shooting out of the vehicle.

Kent police located the vehicle in their city, and after having contact with the three juveniles in the vehicle, it was determined they had just left an after-prom party for students at Akron Buchtel High School, being held at the Arize.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers located a .25 Caliber and 9mm handguns in the vehicle.

Deputies recovered from the parking lot (4) 9 mm bullet casings, (4) .25 caliber casings, (8) .40 caliber, (3) .45 Caliber casings and (1) live .45 Caliber round.

Authorities checked all hospitals in Akron and Portage County; no gunshot victims were located.

Deputies, however, were called to an area restaurant later in the morning where it was reported a bullet caused damage to the building.

Evidence is being sent to Ohio BCI crime lab for testing. Charges are pending.

If you may have witnessed this incident and can identify the shooters, you’re asked to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-296-5100.