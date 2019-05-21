Crestview Local school bus driver arrested on sex related charge

Posted 12:49 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, May 21, 2019

MANSFIELD –  The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a bus driver for the Crestview Local School District has been suspended following his arrest on charges of unlawful restraint and sexual imposition.

Timothy Calame, 64, was arrested by Mansfield police Saturday afternoon at a city park.

“I am extremely disturbed to learn Mr. Tim Calame has been arrested on charges of unlawful restraint and sexual imposition,” said Randy Dunlap, Superintendent of the Crestview Local School District. “The safety and security of our students, both in school and our school buses remain our top priority. We will cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation. While the alleged victim is not a Crestview Student, this information is being shared as this issue impacts our school district community.”

The district states Calame was employed as a regular route driver since November 2017.  He worked as a substitute driver from 1998-2017.

Calame passed BCI and FBI criminal background checks and had no prior discipline issues, Dunlap said.

Mansfield Law Director John Spon told the Fox 8 I-Team that detectives are still investigating and if there are any other victims they should contact the police right away.

Police are also asking that anyone who may have additional information about this incident or may have witnessed anything unusual around noon-3pm at South Park, to please call Lt. Skropits at (419) 755-9755.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.