Crestview Local school bus driver arrested on sex related charge

MANSFIELD – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a bus driver for the Crestview Local School District has been suspended following his arrest on charges of unlawful restraint and sexual imposition.

Timothy Calame, 64, was arrested by Mansfield police Saturday afternoon at a city park.

“I am extremely disturbed to learn Mr. Tim Calame has been arrested on charges of unlawful restraint and sexual imposition,” said Randy Dunlap, Superintendent of the Crestview Local School District. “The safety and security of our students, both in school and our school buses remain our top priority. We will cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation. While the alleged victim is not a Crestview Student, this information is being shared as this issue impacts our school district community.”

The district states Calame was employed as a regular route driver since November 2017. He worked as a substitute driver from 1998-2017.

Calame passed BCI and FBI criminal background checks and had no prior discipline issues, Dunlap said.

Mansfield Law Director John Spon told the Fox 8 I-Team that detectives are still investigating and if there are any other victims they should contact the police right away.