Ohio unveils new 'I voted' sticker

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio officials unveiled the state’s new “I voted” sticker during a news conference on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 people submitted designs for the contest. The winning submission came from Emily Legg, a senior at Teays Valley High School in Ashville.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity to represent the state and incorporate my art into the state,” Legg said.

“The fact that it says, ‘I voted,’ and then intermeshed within that is ‘Ohio voted,’ to me, that talks about the right and responsibility to be a voter,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.