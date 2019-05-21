× Meijer launches home delivery service in suburban Cleveland

CLEVELAND- Meijer on Tuesday announced home delivery service in the Cleveland area.

The news comes a week after the opening of Meijer’s three new supercenters in Avon, Mentor and Stow.

Meijer said more than 90,000 households in those three cities can now choose from a list of 70,000 items and have them delivered from the store to their door.

“The same-day home delivery service gives shoppers the flexibility to shop for everything they need, from fresh produce and grocery items to everyday essentials, and have a personal shopper hand-select the items and deliver them to their home within a few hours,” a press release stated.

Customers can shop online at shopmeijer.com or with an app and choose everything from fresh produce to daily essentials like diapers, cases of water and pet food. Toys, electronics, school supplies, health and beauty items, and beer and wine are also available for home delivery, the company said.

Meijer said it’s partnering with Shipt to offer this service. Here’s how it will work: A Shipt Shopper communicates with the customer via text and shops according to the member’s specific preferences–even choosing produce items according to how ripe the customer wants them. The cost of the home delivery service is regularly $99 a year, but to celebrate this launch, through June 4, residents in Northeast Ohio can get an annual membership for $49.

The annual membership includes access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35. A flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35. Customers can also earn mPerks Rewards on qualifying purchases and redeem at any Meijer location, the press release stated.

**More on delivery,here**

41.499320 -81.694361