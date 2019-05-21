Judge to decide fate of man who murdered couple at car dealership after jury recommends death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man will find out today if he's heading to Ohio's death row.

Joseph McAlpin, 32, was found guilty last month of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, grand theft and cruelty to animals.

A Cuyahoga County jury last week recommended the death penalty.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said McAlpin and two co-defendants went to Mr. Cars in the Collinwood neighborhood on April 14, 2017 to steal vehicles.

While the other two men waited down the street, McAlpin shot and killed Michael Kuznik, 50, and Trina Tomola-Kuznik, 46, according to prosecutors. He's also accused of killing the family dog before the group stole two cars from the lot.

The couple's 19-year-old son discovered their bodies inside the family owned business.

McAlpin's DNA was found in several places at the crime scene, prosecutors said.

