Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Yusmeiro Petit #36 of the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on May 20, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Athletics defeated the Indians 6-4. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
Indians Roberto Perez leaves game with possible head injury
CLEVELAND– Roberto Perez left Tuesday night’s game against Oakland in the fourth inning
The Indians catcher is being evaluated for a head injury, according to the team.
Earlier in the game, a foul ball hit Perez in his mask. He stayed in for an another inning, then was replaced by Kevin Plawecki.