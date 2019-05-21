Indians Roberto Perez leaves game with possible head injury

Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Yusmeiro Petit #36 of the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on May 20, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Athletics defeated the Indians 6-4. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Roberto Perez left Tuesday night’s game against Oakland in the fourth inning

The Indians catcher is being evaluated for a head injury, according to the team.

Earlier in the game, a foul ball hit Perez in his mask. He stayed in for an another inning, then was replaced by Kevin Plawecki.

