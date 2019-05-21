× Here is the legendary lineup of baseball stars set to appear at Play Ball Park in Cleveland

CLEVELAND- A legendary lineup of baseball and softball stars set to appear at Play Ball Park this July was released on Tuesday.

All-Star Ambassadors Francisco Lindor, Hall of Famer Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. are among the more than 30 special guests making appearances.

Former Major League players including the All-Star host Indians will sign autographs and pose for photos with fans from July 5-July 9 at the Huntington Convention Center.

The MLB says fans will have the chance to receive free autographs and take part in a Q & A led by former players inside the convention center — all included with the price of admission to Play Ball Park’s indoor section.

For a limited time, fans can purchase $10 tickets at AllStarGame.com with the code FFMM.

In addition to the All-Star ambassadors, Play Ball Park will feature appearances by Hall of Famers such as Andre Dawson, Rollie Fingers, Fergie Jenkins, Tony LaRussa, Juan Marichal, Gaylord Perry and Tim Raines, Olympic Gold medalists Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley.

More stars could be added to the list:

Fri., July 5

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Carlos Baerga

Lisa Fernandez

Rollie Fingers (HOF)

Dwight Gooden

Andre Thornton

Natasha Watley

Sat., July 6

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Lisa Fernandez

Cecil Fielder

Cliff Floyd

Travis Hafner

Mike Hargrove

Fergie Jenkins (HOF)

Sam McDowell

Mike Napoli

Jim Robinson

Pedro Sierra

Jim Thome (HOF)

Jaret Wright

Sun., July 7

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Lisa Fernandez

Rollie Fingers (HOF)

Dwight Gooden

Fergie Jenkins (HOF)

Fred Lynn

Victor Martinez

Charles Nagy

Tony Oliva

Gaylord Perry (HOF)

Jim Robinson

Pedro Sierra

Mon., July 8

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sandy Alomar Jr.

Carlos Baerga

Andre Dawson (HOF)

Lisa Fernandez

Cecil Fielder

Fergie Jenkins (HOF)

Tony LaRussa (HOF)

Kenny Lofton

Dennis Martinez

Tony Oliva

Tim Raines (HOF)

Jim Thome (HOF)

Luis Tiant

Dave Winfield (HOF)

Tues., July 9

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sandy Alomar Jr.

Carlos Baerga

Lisa Fernandez

Rollie Fingers (HOF)

Dwight Gooden

Rick Manning

Tony Oliva

**Subject to change**

Play Ball Park is said to be the world’s largest and most playable baseball and softball festival with more than 50 indoor and outdoor attractions for fans of all ages. Indoor attractions are included in the price of admission, and the only additional costs are for concessions and memorabilia. Access to the outdoor sections of Play Ball Park on the malls next to the convention center is free for everyone.

MLB All-Star Week includes the 90th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field (July 9th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 8th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 7th), PLAY BALL PARK at the Malls and Huntington Convention Center (July 5th–9th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place throughout The Land.

**Read more stories, here**

**For more from the MLB, click here**