Group tries to rob Cuyahoga Falls jewelry store

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– A group tried to rob Jared the Galleria of Jewelry in Cuyahoga Falls Tuesday afternoon.

At least five males, wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, approached the store on Howe Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Cuyahoga Falls police said they were unable to enter because an employee locked perimeter doors.

The group fled in a vehicle, which Akron police found abandoned a short distance away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-971-8334 or the Cuyahoga Falls tip line at 330-971-8477.