Farmers’ Market Season Kicks Off in Painesville

The Painesville Farmers’ Market kicks off on Thursday. This year marks the market’s 20th year. Painesville Farmers’ Market is every Thursday through October 10th in Veteran’s Park on the Square.  www.facebook.com/PainesvilleFM

