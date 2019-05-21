Fake fundraiser accounts created for woman who died following Cleveland Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A warning for viewers after someone created fake fundraising accounts in the name of 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo.

Two fraudulent pages popped up GoGetFunding since Sunday when the recent Walsh University graduate collapsed during the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon and passed away.

Stacy Kouzelos, a very close family friend, who was at the race with Taylor’s mother told FOX 8 News the pages are absolutely fake and extremely hurtful.

“It’s terrible it’s just terrible,” Kouzelos said.

Kouzelos and her daughter reported the pages to police and also the website, but as soon as one page was shut down a second page came online.

They are now warning people about the pages so that they won’t donate, and hoping anyone who already did donate can cancel payment before it’s too late.

She said the family has only requested one source for donations, which was published as part of Taylor’s obituary: In lieu of flowers, donate to Akron Children’s Hospital.

“That is the only thing that they are asking. There is no GoGetFunding account set up, there’s no GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. Absolutely none of that,” Kouzelos said.