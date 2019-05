Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- A Euclid police officer is being praised for going above and beyond...on the basketball court!

Officer Jason Mausar didn't even change out of his uniform to play some hoops with some people in the community.

His chief happened to pass by and spotted the impromptu game. The chief said the officer was doing exactly what he should be doing: spending time with the people he serves.

**Video in this story is courtesy of FOX 8 viewer Tru C. Davis**