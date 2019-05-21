× Elderly Ravenna Township couple carjacked, search for suspects continues

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP-The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating the suspects involved in a carjacking of an elderly couple.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the Mid-Way Drive-In on State Route 59 in Ravenna Township for a report of a carjacking.

According to authorities, Larry Kuerber, 73, was unloading a golf cart from his trailer at the drive-in when he was approached by a man asking for a ride to Kent. When Kuerber refused to do so, the man along with a woman got into a vehicle and took off. Kuerber’s 72-year-old wife, Donna was in the back seat at the time.

Around three hours later, Donna was located alongside a road in Franklin Township. She told authorities she was pushed from the car and her purse and cell phone were taken by the suspects.

Donna Kuerber was taken to University Hospitals in Portage to be checked out.

The sheriff’s department is searching for the suspects last seen in the victim’s vehicle, a silver 2014 Ford Flex, Ohio Registration 857YUS.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-296-5100.