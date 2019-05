Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute 'Help for Heroes' as one of Cleveland's Own.

The organization, founded by Mark and Charlie Hyatt, helps once homeless veterans by turning their new houses into homes.

'Help for Heroes' gathers donations of basic furnishings to help veterans get back on their feet.

