Cleveland waits to hear if it lands future NFL Draft

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland is waiting to learn if it will host the NFL Draft in 2021 or beyond.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission partnered with the Cleveland Browns for the bid.

“We’re confident in our city and our proposal, and feel Cleveland has a great chance at securing this event. We expect to hear soon if our city will be awarded a draft,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, in a statement on Tuesday.

The combined entry of Cleveland and Canton was passed over in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft.

