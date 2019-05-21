Class teaches children as young as 6 how to use a gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Should children learn how to shoot handguns?

A man in North Carolina says the answer to that question is yes; he offers gun training classes for children as young as six years old. That decision is creating some controversy.

WBTV says Michael Pegram, with Echo Firearm Training, came up with the idea when he realized there was no other class like it. “It’s the parent’s choice of what their kids should be around. I’m just offering a class to let them learn to be safe if they’re going to be around them,” he told WBTV.

The children reportedly spend four hours both in classroom time and shooting. They start with a Nerf gun then work their way to a .22 or a 9 mm.

“A lot of times they’re not shooting 9 millimeter, but once in a blue moon if they know what they’re doing and I know they can do it, we have done that,” Pegram said.

Pegram told WBTV he’s learned people are either extremely against it or extremely for it.