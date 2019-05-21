Cavaliers to introduce new head coach, John Beilein

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– The Cavaliers are holding a press conference Tuesday morning to introduce the team’s new coach, John Beilein

Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman will welcome Beilein at the Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence.

The Cavs announced earlier this month that the former Michigan coach would be the new head coach in Cleveland, and said the team agreed to a multi-year contract with him.

DES MOINES, IOWA – MARCH 23: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines shouts against the Florida Gators during the second half in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

According to the Cavs, Beilein has compiled a career record of 829-468 (.639) as a collegiate head coach. He has recorded 20-plus win seasons on 23 occasions and has finished with a winning record in 35 seasons, placing him in the top 10 for career victories among active NCAA Division I head coaches.

Most recently in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Beilein guided Michigan to its third consecutive Sweet 16, and the fifth in his tenure in Ann Arbor, putting Michigan alongside Gonzaga and Kentucky as the only three schools to reach the Sweet 16 in each of the last three seasons.

