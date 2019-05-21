Boyz II Men to perform FREE concert in Columbus

COLUMBUS-Attention Boyz II Men fans. You could see them up close this summer for FREE.

Columbus Commons announced on their Facebook page as part of their Common Ground Concert Series that the popular R&B group will perform a concert, Thursday August 8.

A limited number of free tickets will be available to Columbus Commons newsletter subscribers on Tuesday, June 25. Additional tickets will be released on Thursday, June 27.

To sign up for a newsletter and for more information on the concert series click here: