Body pulled from Lake Erie day after man jumped into water near Voinovich Park

Posted 5:48 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50PM, May 21, 2019

CLEVELAND– A body was pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He matched the description of the man who jumped into the water near Voinovich Park Monday evening, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching Monday night until efforts were suspended because of darkness.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determined the deceased’s identity.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.