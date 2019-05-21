× Body pulled from Lake Erie day after man jumped into water near Voinovich Park

CLEVELAND– A body was pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He matched the description of the man who jumped into the water near Voinovich Park Monday evening, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching Monday night until efforts were suspended because of darkness.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determined the deceased’s identity.

41.510383 -81.697072