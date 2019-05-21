× Body found in burning car in Medina County

CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Medina County Sheriff’s Office and state officials are investigating after a body was discovered in a burning car Tuesday morning.

Deputies were alerted about black smoke coming from an oil access road off of Garver Road in Chatham Township at about 9 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was fully involved in fire. Once it was extinguished, fire personnel and deputies found a body inside.

The remains were sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office the Medina County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation to identify the deceased.