72-year-old woman describes screaming for help after carjacking, kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Less than an hour after they were released from the Portage County Jail, a man and woman are accused of carjacking an elderly couple and kidnapping the 72-year-old woman.

The manhunt continued Tuesday for the suspects and the stolen vehicle.

"You wonder if you're gonna make it home or are you gonna sit there and freeze to death?” said Donna Koerber, kidnapping victim.

Koerber said she is tired, sore and shaken, but otherwise, OK. Just before 9 p.m. Monday, her husband and son were unloading a golf cart from a trailer at the Mid-Way Drive-in, on property they own near their home on State Route 59 in Ravenna Township.

According to Portage County Sheriff David Doak, 32-year-old Christopher Michael Hastings and 28-year-old Margaret Ann Hayes, who were just released from jail, asked the family for a ride to Kent.

"My son said, 'No,' then he got kind of belligerent or testy," Koerber said.

Investigators said the two hopped into the family's silver 2014 Ford Flex and took off, with Donna in the back seat.

"Then he shifts it in gear and backs out. We could have hit six or eight cars, just from here down to Powdermill Road because he was driving like this... All over the road," Koerber said.

Dispatcher: "911, where is your emergency?”

Caller: “Somebody stole our car... My wife's in the back seat and they took off with it."

While Donna's husband, Larry, called for help, she tried to escape, but could not unlock the door. She said the two dropped her off on a road about a mile away from home.

"He opened the door after he realized how to open it and he said, 'Now get out, (expletive),'" she said.

Tired and cold, Koerber said she sat on a rock for nearly three hours, hoping someone would find her.

"Every car that went by, I just screamed my full head off and, 'Help me' and, 'Please stop' and everybody just went on by," she said.

Around 11:30 p.m., a woman driving by noticed Koerber and called police.

"The one policeman got out of his car and he says, 'Donna?' and I said, 'Yes'," she said.

Koerber was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center as a precaution and later released.

Sheriff Doak said the suspects took Koerber’s cell phone and purse, which was found later, minus several hundred dollars in cash.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Hastings and Hayes on felony charges of abduction and auto theft.

Authorities continue to look for them and the Ford Flex, which has a Vietnam Veterans license plate of 857-YUS.