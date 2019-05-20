Woman allegedly assaults husband after he refused to have sex with her

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — An Erie County woman faces charges after allegedly assaulting her husband when he refused to have sex with her.

According to Erie County Sheriff’s Office reports, Erika Yoder faces two counts of domestic violence in the case.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Yoder called 911 reporting that her husband hit her in the face. She had no visible injuries, said reports, and the couple’s two sons said they did not witness the husband hit their mother.

They did say they witnessed Yoder her hitting her husband.

Yoder’s husband told officers wife was intoxicated and became physical with him after he refused to have sex with her. He said she hit him several times and at one point threw an unknown liquid on him.

One of their sons told police they tried to intervene and was struck and pushed by Ericka several times.

Police said Yoder had obvious signs of intoxication, including bloodshot glassy eyes and slow speech.

She was arrested and taken to Erie County Jail.