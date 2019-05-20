Weather: Partly sunny and cooler temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooling off behind the cold front with a few showers around Monday morning. Gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 60’s.

Here is a preview of the upcoming Holiday weekend:

Here is our 8-day forecast:

A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!

Late April cloud cover this year has been much higher than last year (Area circled in yellow)

Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend warmer this weekend!