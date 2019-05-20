Washington High School students in Massillon attend swearing-in ceremony for Chicago mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO- Journalism students at Washington High School in Massillon interviewed a former student Monday, who just happened to be getting sworn in as the new mayor of Chicago.

Former Washington High School graduate Lori Lightfoot invited the students to attend Monday's ceremony in Chicago.

"Her energy and message about treating everyone equal was powerful," said David Lee Morgan Jr., Washington High School Journalism teacher. He said the students were honored to meet Lightfoot and be able to witness the ceremony along with about 10,000 others.

The students are now on their way back to Ohio and plan to be writing about the trip and the interview for the school paper.

