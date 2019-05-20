Video shows ATM smash-and-grab robbery at Maple Heights store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Police are investigating an ATM smash-and-grab at a Family Dollar in Maple Heights.

Officers were called to the store on Dunham Road at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Maple Heights police said four males crashed a stolen vehicle into the building and took the ATM. They fled in another vehicle and abandoned the damaged one at the scene.

Video from inside the store shows car smash through the front windows before the thieves carry out the machine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.