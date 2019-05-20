Two people taken to hospital following ambulance accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning accident involving a private ambulance.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Mayfield Rd. and Taylor Wells Rd. in Claridon Township in Geauga County.

The ambulance was transporting a patient when it struck a utility pole and ended up in a ditch. The ambulance was the only vehicle involved.

Two people were transported by the Chardon Fire Department to Geauga Hospital in unknown condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.