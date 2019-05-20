Two people taken to hospital following ambulance accident

Posted 4:20 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:27AM, May 20, 2019

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Two people were taken to the hospital after an early morning accident involving a private ambulance.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Mayfield Rd. and Taylor Wells Rd. in Claridon Township in Geauga County.

The ambulance was transporting a patient when it struck a utility pole and ended up in a ditch. The ambulance was the only vehicle involved.

Two people were transported by the Chardon Fire Department to Geauga Hospital in unknown condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Google Map for coordinates 41.532052 by -81.163144.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.