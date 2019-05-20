× Swings and Things Staycation Available Now!

FOX 8 has teamed up with Swings-N-Things again this year to make your summer more fun and more affordable! Right now you can get a 4-PACK of KARTS PLUS WRISTBANDS for the family. That’s a $139.96 VALUE and you pay just $88 with FOX 8!!!

Each KARTS PLUS WRISTBAND includes UNLIMITED access to the following for the day: