Swings and Things Staycation Available Now!
FOX 8 has teamed up with Swings-N-Things again this year to make your summer more fun and more affordable! Right now you can get a 4-PACK of KARTS PLUS WRISTBANDS for the family. That’s a $139.96 VALUE and you pay just $88 with FOX 8!!!
Each KARTS PLUS WRISTBAND includes UNLIMITED access to the following for the day:
- Grand Prix Go-Kart Rides (Must be at least 58” tall to drive or have a valid driver’s license)
- Rookie Track Go-Kart Rides (Must be at least 48” tall to drive or have a valid driver’s license)
- Rounds of Miniature Golf (Two Award Winning 18-hole Courses)
- Bumper Boat Rides (Must be at least 44” tall to drive, boats have a 450lb. cap.)
- Play in Kid’s Korner Indoor Play Area (For kids 10 & under, socks required)
- Plus $3 in Gameplay in the Gameroom (Only valid day of visit)