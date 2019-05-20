× Study cautions against keeping sleeping babies in car seats when not traveling

You may want to think twice about keeping your sleeping baby in a car seat when you’re done traveling.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, every year, several hundred infants fall victim to sleep-related deaths in sitting devices — including car seats, bouncers or swings.

The study reportedly states that parents may inappropriately rely on the sitting devices as an alternative to a crib or a bassinet. When the devices are not used in the correct way, infants could fall, or flip onto a soft surface and suffocate. They could also reportedly be injured or killed with improper buckling of car seat straps.

In a 10-year study (from 2004-2014) of more than 11,000 infant sleep-related deaths, it was discovered that 348 (3%) of babies died in sitting devices — most in car seats.

The study found that more than 90% of the time, the car seats were not being used as directed.

