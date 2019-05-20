People with roommates messier than those living with signigicant other or alone, poll finds

People who live with a roommate tend to be messier, a new study found.

The New York Post reported the study, which was conducted by Onepoll in conjunction with Rinse, found that just 67% of people who live with a roommate feel on top of chores around the house.

That’s much lower than the 95% who live with a significant other and regularly do chores or the 89% who live alone.

One in five people who lives with a messy roommate say they’ll only tidy up when they know guests are coming over.

Nearly half (47%) of the 2,000 people surveyed say they’ve been in a relationship with a messy person. One in five say they’ve broken things off because of it.

Here are the ‘messy things’ Americans are guilty of doing:

Not making the bed 47%

Having dust collecting in the corners of the room 35%

Having clothes on the floor 33%

Seeing spiderwebs in their room 31%

Having expired food in the fridge 30%

Having a messy car 29%

Having paper everywhere 28%

Having an unorganized/chaotic closet 27%

Not using coasters 26%

Collecting a pile of dirty dishes in the sink for more than 24 hours 26%

