People with roommates messier than those living with signigicant other or alone, poll finds

Posted 6:22 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, May 20, 2019

People who live with a roommate tend to be messier, a new study found.

The New York Post reported the study, which was conducted by Onepoll in conjunction with Rinse, found that just 67% of people who live with a roommate feel on top of chores around the house.

That’s much lower than the 95% who live with a significant other and regularly do chores or the 89% who live alone.

One in five people who lives with a messy roommate say they’ll only tidy up when they know guests are coming over.

Nearly half (47%) of the 2,000 people surveyed say they’ve been in a relationship with a messy person. One in five say they’ve broken things off because of it.

Here are the ‘messy things’ Americans are guilty of doing:

  • Not making the bed 47%
  • Having dust collecting in the corners of the room 35%
  • Having clothes on the floor 33%
  • Seeing spiderwebs in their room 31%
  • Having expired food in the fridge 30%
  • Having a messy car 29%
  • Having paper everywhere 28%
  • Having an unorganized/chaotic closet 27%
  • Not using coasters 26%
  • Collecting a pile of dirty dishes in the sink for more than 24 hours 26%

*Click here to read more from the New York Post

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.