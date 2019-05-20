Nursing home employee caught on video abusing patient is released early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A former aid at a Cleveland nursing home was released from prison on Monday after serving seven and a half years.

Virgen Caraballo, now 53, pleaded guilty to seven counts of gross patient abuse in 2011 and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. As part of her early release, she was ordered into a rehab program and cannot have contact with any elderly.

Caraballo worked as a nursing assistant at the Prentiss Skilled Nursing Care Unit at MetroHealth Medical Center. Prosecutors said she abused a 78-year-old woman with Alzheimer's over the course of three years.

When the victim's son noticed the injuries, he set up a hidden camera in an air purifier in the hospital room.

The video showed Caraballo tossing the patient onto the bed and pushing her face into the bed.

"Can I forgive her right now? My mother just passed away about a year ago and we're still grieving so I probably will forgive her in time. But right now, I don't think I can. For us, it's too soon," said Steve Piskor, the victim's son.

Caraballo apologized to the family in court on Monday.