No ‘definitive cause of death’ for 22-year-old woman who collapsed during Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND- Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said there is not yet a “definitive cause” of death for 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo, who collapsed during the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.

According to the medical examiner: “The preliminary investigation into the death of Taylor Ceepo did not disclose a definitive cause of death. Further testing and a review of medical history will be conducted in an attempt to establish a cause of death, which may take on the order of weeks.”

Ceepo, from Medina, had just graduated from Walsh University a few weeks ago. Prior to that, she attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

The young woman was running the 42nd Annual Rite Aid Cleveland Half Marathon Sunday morning, which is 13.1 miles. She was less than a mile from the finish line when she collapsed. She was rushed to University Hospitals when she passed away. She was surrounded by her mother, boyfriend and friends.

