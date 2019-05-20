No ‘definitive cause of death’ for 22-year-old woman who collapsed during Cleveland Marathon

Posted 5:37 pm, May 20, 2019, by

Taylor Ceepo (Courtesy: Walsh University)

CLEVELAND-  Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said there is not yet a “definitive cause” of death for 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo, who collapsed during the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.

According to the medical examiner:  “The preliminary investigation into the death of Taylor Ceepo did not disclose a definitive cause of death. Further testing and a review of medical history will be conducted in an attempt to establish a cause of death, which may take on the order of weeks.”

Ceepo, from Medina, had just graduated from Walsh University a few weeks ago. Prior to that, she attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

The young woman was running the 42nd Annual Rite Aid Cleveland Half Marathon Sunday morning, which is 13.1 miles. She was less than a mile from the finish line when she collapsed. She was rushed to University Hospitals when she passed away. She was surrounded by her mother, boyfriend and friends.

**Read more, here**

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.