New information to be released in deadly Montville standoff

MONTVILLE, Ohio – The Montville Police Department announced a 1 p.m. press conference Monday related to a standoff Sunday where a man was found dead and another woman was shot in the head.

Officials say no further information will be given prior to the press conference.

The Medina County SWAT team found the man, yet to be identified, dead after a three-hour standoff.

According to initial reports, a naked juvenile ran to a McDonald’s on Wooster Pike Road Sunday for help. Police say the girl stated she was assaulted at a home on Stockbridge Drive.

When officers arrived at the home, a woman was located in the garage with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the man who was standing near her then ran inside the home. A standoff ensued, where several hours later the man was found dead.

The woman was flown to an area hospital. No further updates were provided by police.

