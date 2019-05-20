Neighbor finds 89-year-old man injured, under refrigerator after Akron home invasion

AKRON, Ohio –Akron police are investigating a home invasion that left an 89-year-old man injured.

According to police, just before 6 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Shaw Avenue for a report of a man who had been assaulted in his home by two unknown men.

Police said a neighbor went over to check on the elderly victim. When the neighbor received no response at the door, he looked into the house through a window and noticed the house was ransacked.

The neighbor forced his way inside and found the victim in the basement, underneath a refrigerator.

The neighbor removed the fridge door to free the victim, then called police and paramedics.

Police said they learned the victim heard several knocks at the door. When he opened the door, he said two men forced their way into the house. The 89-year-old said he was punched in the nose by one of the suspects before they ransacked his home. Nothing has been reported missing.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said the only description they have of the suspects is the following: two white males, 30- 35 years old, 5’05” – 5’06.”

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crime Stoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.