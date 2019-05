Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

John Chorley, 65, was last seen March 11 in Cleveland. He was wearing a winter hat, jeans, and dirty sneakers.

John is 5'6" and weighs around 120 pounds.

If you've seen him, please call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department at 216-348-4232.

