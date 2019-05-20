May 20, 2019: Millersburg Road Trip

Here is the list of places featured during today’s Road Trip to Millersburg.

Modern Farmhouse
56 E Jackson St., Millersburg
https://www.facebook.com/Modern-Farmhouse-454121621282968/

McKelvey’s Pub
196 W Jackson St., Millersburg
https://www.facebook.com/McKelveys-Pub-751140571685041/

Olde World Bakery & Bistro
73 W Jackson St., Millersburg
http://www.oldeworldbakeryandbistro.com/

The Jenny Wren
96 W Jackson St., Millersburg
https://thejennywrenhc.com/

Village Toy Shop
121 W Jackson St., Millersburg
https://www.facebook.com/VillageToyShop1/

Trail Side Deli
1430 S Washington St., Millersburg
https://www.facebook.com/trailsidedeli/

Millersburg Brewing Co.
60 E Jackson St., Millersburg
http://www.millersburgbrewing.com/

Cottonwood Shanty
65 W Jackson St., Millersburg
https://www.cottonwoodshanty.com/

Farmhouse Frocks
45 W Jackson St., Millersburg
https://www.farmhousefrocks.com/

Hotel Millersburg
35 W Jackson St., Millersburg
https://hotelmillersburg.com/

Historic Downtown Millersburg
http://www.historicdowntownmillersburg.com/

