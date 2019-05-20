Manhunt underway for armed suspect accused of shooting three officers in Alabama

Posted 6:27 am, May 20, 2019, by

AUBURN, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

It says three officers were wounded; their conditions weren’t immediately released. The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.