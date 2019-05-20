Manhunt underway for armed suspect accused of shooting three officers in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot and wounded three Auburn police officers.

ALEA has issued a BLUE ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Auburn, AL PD at (334) 501-3102. Alabama Law Enforcement @ALEAprotects pic.twitter.com/dqAHxg6zZ9 — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) May 20, 2019

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet. An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

It says three officers were wounded; their conditions weren’t immediately released. The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.