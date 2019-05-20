× Man pleads guilty in deadly attack at Summit County rest stop

AKRON, Ohio– The man accused of attacking and killing another man at a rest in Summit County was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday.

Paul Randall, 35, of Dogleville, New York, pleaded guilty to a lengthy list of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

“The tragic death of Scott Reichard will impact his family and our community for years to come. Scott was a loving father and husband who left wonderful memories,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, in a news release son Monday. “Paul Randall will spend a significant amount of time in prison after taking away the chance of Scott’s family to make more of those memories.”

The attack happened at a rest stop along on Interstate 77 in Bath Township on Aug. 17. It started with an argument between Randall and Reichard, 42, of North Olmsted.

Investigators said Randall knocked the victim to the ground, took his truck and ran him over. He fled the scene, prompting a manhunt. He was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol the following day in Guernsey County.

In addition to the 30-year prison sentence, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux also suspended Randall’s license for life.

