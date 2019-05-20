× Kitchens: It was about Kareem the person

Rocky River–The Cleveland Browns traded in their football cleats for a pair of golf spikes on Monday at Westwood Country Club as they raised money for the Cleveland Browns Foundation at the 20th annual golf tournament.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation benefits education and youth football in northeast Ohio, generating more than $3 million since it launched.

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam were joined by general manager John Dorsey, head football coach Freddie Kitchens and quarterback Baker Mayfield. None of them played in the tournament but running back Kareem Hunt and others did.

Hunt was baptized Sunday at True Vine Baptist Church in Cleveland and both Kitchens and Dorsey surprised him by showing up on his big day.

“The thing we did yesterday was not about football,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens. “It was about Kareem as the person and that is where it is going to start with us. We were there for Kareem Hunt, not Kareem Hunt the football player.”

The Browns signed the Willoughby South alum in February after he was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after a video surfaced of him pushing and kicking a woman at The 9 in downtown. Hunt will serve an eight-game suspension as part of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.