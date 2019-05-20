How young is too young to wear make-up?

A study by marketing agency Mintel finds that 80 percent of 9- to 11-year-olds wear some form of beauty product, Fox 61 reports.

More than half of 12- to 14-year-olds use mascara, eyeliner and eyebrow pencils.

And 45 percent also use foundation and concealer products.

Beauty professionals say they’ve noticed the age getting younger when it comes to wearing make-up. They say reasons include make-up bloggers, social media and may girls participating in dance.

