Elyria police: Woman cited after leaving dog inside car overnight

ELYRIA, Ohio– A dog was rescued from a hot car in Elyria on Saturday.

Police were called to the Burger King on Cleveland Street just after 1 p.m. for a dog alone in a car.

The Shiba Inu was panting and scratching at the windows, which were rolled up. The police report said it was 79 degrees at the time, and there was no food or water.

Officers had a towing company open the door to remove the animal without damaging the car. The dog was taken to the Lorain County Dog Kennel.

Hours later, Elyria police contacted the driver, 20-year-old Cenzie Boyles, of North Ridgeville. She told officers she had mechanical issues with the car so she left it in the parking lot sometime Friday night.

Boyles was cited with cruelty to animals.