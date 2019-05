Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday morning, a lucky FOX 8 viewer will win our red couch. The unique piece of furniture has been with us for years.

One lucky dad will win the piece of Cleveland TV history in a dunk contest: Four local dads will go into the dunk tank for their chance to win.

Don't miss it on Tuesday during FOX 8 News in the Morning!

**In the video, above, Todd Meany got out the old scrapbook and takes you on a couch trip down memory lane**