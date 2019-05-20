× Coventry Local Schools will be back open after Trickbot virus

COVENTRY, Ohio– Coventry Local Schools will be back in session on Tuesday following complications from a Trickbot computer virus.

All students, with the exception of seniors, should report to school at their normal start times, the district said in a statement on Monday.

“The Trickbot virus has certainly taken its toll on the district’s network and computers. However, at this time, the most critical systems, in the district, are up and running,” the district said.

Heating and cooling systems, phones and security are operational.

Coventry Local Schools said it could see additional fallout from the virus over the next few weeks or months.

A Trickbot virus attempts to steal money by accessing bank accounts and cryptocurrency. It can spread through phising emails.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is involved in the investigation.

