Cool temps Tuesday, but 80s will make a comeback

A slight chance of sprinkles overnight, otherwise gradually clearing out and chilly by daybreak. Lows expected to dip in the low 40’s.

Temperatures will remain cool through tomorrow, with highs topping out in the low 60’s. Plenty of sunshine on tap with high pressure in control. We will be nice and dry for the next 36 hours, then we return to a more unsettled pattern. 80’s make a comeback as we wrap up the work week.

For the holiday weekend, a stalled out front has a high likelihood of wearing out its welcome throughout Memorial Day. There’s the risk of showers and storms periodically through the ‘unofficial’ beginning of summer. You may want to have a back-up plan for any outdoor activities on your agenda. Temperatures are expected to stay fairly warm!

Here is our 8-day forecast: