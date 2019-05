Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Samantha Blatt as one of ' Cleveland's Own.'

Samantha is an able-bodied player on the Tallmadge wheelchair basketball team.

She is currently raising funds to buy wheelchairs so the team can practice during the summer.

Samantha is also a buddy for the Challengers baseball league.

